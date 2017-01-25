Stay-over tourism arrivals hit record levels again in 2016, eclipsing the previous year’s total by just 73 visitors.

Arrivals have been on an upward trajectory for several years and despite the slender margin of growth, less than a plane-load of passengers, tourism officials said they are happy with the performance.

In total, 385,451 passengers arrived in the Cayman Islands by air in 2016, a 0.02 percent increase over last year.

Cruise arrival figures ended marginally down on last year, against expectations, after a slow December. A total of just over 1.7 million cruise passengers arrived in Grand Cayman in 2016.

“The steady increase in arrivals to the Cayman Islands in 2016, despite global issues impacting visitation to the entire region, is testament to the concerted trade and marketing efforts of the Department of Tourism, focused on strengthening brand awareness and desirability,” Deputy Premier and Minister of Tourism Moses Kirkconnell said in a press statement.