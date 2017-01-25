Fundraising walks/runs this weekend

Walks/runs are scheduled Saturday and Sunday to raise money for local charities.

On Saturday, the Cayman National Bank Charity Walk/Run aims to raise money for Canine Friends and YMCA Cayman Islands. The run starts at 6:30 a.m. from the Cayman National Recreational Park at Elgin Avenue. Registration is $25.

The Nationwide Stride Against Cancer takes place at four location across Cayman to raise money for the Cayman Islands Cancer Society. Stride is the charity’s major annual fundraiser. Stride runs will take place on Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman’s North Side, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.

On Saturday, residents and visitors on Little Cayman can take part in a 6.5-mile Stride, starting at 7 a.m. from the Southern Cross Club.

Local runner Scott Ruby said racing for an organization like the Cancer Society is a cause that transcends politics, race and nationality because cancer can impact anyone. He will be running with Nikki Christian, 25, who has cerebral palsy.

“Nikki and I are equal partners in every race we do. She is the heart and soul of the team and I’m the legs. Some people think I’m pushing Nikki, but she’s pulling me,” Mr. Ruby said.

The team, which hopes to break its best half-marathon time, will also be representing the group Nikki’s Voice.

“The whole perspective behind Nikki’s Voice and the reason we do it is to display the need for inclusion, especially for people with a special set of needs,” he said.

On Sunday, participants have the option of taking part in a timed half-marathon, starting at 6 a.m. from Public Beach on West Bay Road. This is an out-and-back course along West Bay Road, through George Town and along South Church Street paralleling the coastline. Caribbean Paradise on South Sound Road is the turn-around point.

At 7 a.m., the 6.5 mile quarter-marathon “short course” begins. This is also an out-and-back course, starting from Public Beach, along West Bay Road to the turn-around point at the Wharf restaurant.

The Seven Mile Beach course and its aid stations will close at 9:30 a.m.

Organizers said that after registering online, striders can pick up their race packets, including the run’s yellow and purple T-shirts, after paying on Saturday at the Cancer Society office at 114 Maple Road in George Town, opposite the Cayman Islands Hospital.

The North Side Stride begins at 7 a.m. from Kaibo. The route takes runners and walkers to Driftwood and back.

The Cayman Brac Stride begins at 7 a.m. at the Brac Reef Beach Resort. The out-and-back route will be to the Alexander Hotel. Registration is $30.

Participants can register online for the Cayman National Run and Stride at caymanactive.com.