Cayman boys earn silver at West Point gymnastics meet

Two boys from Cayman won silver medals in separate events at the West Point Open, hosted by the U.S. Military Academy from Jan. 13-15.

The boys gymnastic team from Motions Unlimited traveled to New York for the early season meet.

Kaleb Woolaver, who competed in a field of 48 level-5 boys ages 10-11, earned a silver medal for his performance on the rings, and took 10th place all-around.

Karthik Adapa, competing in level 6, for boys age 12 and over, earned a silver medal for his vault and was 10th all-around.

Igor Magalhaes, who turns 14 this year, competed at level 8, the highest USAG level achieved by a male gymnast in Cayman. Igor’s performance was strongest on the high bar, a press release states, earning him an eighth-place finish in this event. He also earned 10th place on floor.

After winning five medals in the Junior division for the Inter-Island Games in 2015, Igor is a strong contender for the senior team for the 2017 Island Games in Gotland, the press release states.

The boys’ coach, Doran Zimmerman, said, “The boys did a fantastic job. Their hard work in the gym over the past few months definitely paid off. As the first international competition of the season, the West Point Open will provide a good foundation to build upon over the next few months. There is still much room for improvement, and I look forward to what the future has in store. Over the next few weeks we will be preparing for the Gasparilla Classic in Florida in February.”

At the West Point meet, the boys also gained insight into the world of College Gymnastics as they had the opportunity to watch the Army team take on seven other collegiate teams, including fifth ranked Penn State, seventh ranked Nebraska and 12th ranked Navy. In the college division, Penn State placed first, followed by Nebraska. Army was third.