Regal Cinemas gives away 150 theater chairs

Movie lovers will have the chance to take the cinema experience home thanks to a free theater seat giveaway by Regal Cinemas.

To accommodate installation of VIP seating, the cinema will be removing 150 of its chairs and is offering them to the public.

Simon Watson, operations manager for Active Capital Ltd., said the chairs are still in good condition, and he would prefer they be reused or recycled, rather than thrown away.

The new luxury seats will be electric-powered, allowing viewers to recline and raise a footrest with the press of a button.

Those interested in picking up the removed seats may contact cinema general manager Corey Randolph at [email protected] before Feb. 3 at 5 p.m.