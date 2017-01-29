Police execute 28 outstanding court warrants 

Royal Cayman Islands Police officers executed 28 court warrants on Thursday in an effort to reduce the numbers of outstanding warrants.

The warrants were executed in every district of Grand Cayman, according to a press release issued by the RCIPS, resulting in 19 arrests overall, all of which had been ordered by the court after failures to appear in either criminal or traffic cases, or unpaid traffic fines.

“Warrants are a necessary enforcement tool for the court, and we will fulfill our role as officers of the court and enforce the warrants referred to us,” Kurt Walton, deputy commissioner of police, said in the release.

The Process Department of the RCIPS receives 120 warrants per month on average, the majority of which are traffic-related.

The Process Department attempts to make contact with most subjects of warrants before dispatching patrol officers to make arrests, so that they may voluntarily visit the Detention Centre or court to resolve their warrants.

On Thursday 13 people did so.

“We urge the public to handle its court business in a timely way, not only because warrant executions tax officer time, they also can be a huge inconvenience and embarrassment for the person being arrested,” added Mr. Walton