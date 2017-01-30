Primary school selects new student leaders

With the start of a new school term this month, election fever was at a high at Sir John A. Cumber Primary School as the student body elected their executive representatives.

The student candidates at the West Bay school campaigned for several positions including president, vice presidents, secretary and public relation officers, a press release states, preparing and displaying their campaign banners in the weeks leading up to the elections.

On Jan. 13, at an assembly for students, staff and parents, the candidates presented passionate speeches filled with promises which, due to their ambitious goals, they noted would require administration’s collaboration and consent.

The student body then turned out to vote by secret ballot to elect their new representatives.

“The process went quickly and smoothly thanks to the assistance of some members of the PTA executive who were also present for the event,” said teacher Annette Vaughan.

Once the results were tallied, Javon Henry emerged as the president with an overwhelming margin and in this capacity he has responsibility for representing the students on various forums and committees at the school.

Other elected executive members are Mariah Myles as first vice president, Mikaelie Foster as second vice president, Ciara Davey as secretary and Illiana Romero as public relations officer.

Ms. Vaughan noted the committee’s role is trained and guided each year by a team of staff members headed by Elysia Murray, the school’s guidance counsellor.