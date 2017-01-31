Man charged with murder, case sent to Grand Court

William Ian Rivers, 38, appeared in Summary Court on Tuesday afternoon, charged with the murder of Mark Travis Seymour, 39, on Saturday, Jan. 28, in West Bay.

Rivers, of West Bay, is also charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, a .357 Sturm Ruger revolver. A third charge, unlawful use of a firearm, alleges that Rivers unlawfully threatened to discharge a firearm at a named female.

Director of Public Prosecutions Cheryll Richards told Magistrate Valdis Foldats that the murder charge could be dealt with only in the Grand Court. She asked that the other two charges also be transmitted to the higher court because they arose from the same incident, a daylight shooting in the area of Watercourse Road and Boatswains Bay Road.

Ms. Richards said identification was not an issue. She told the court the Crown’s case: that Mr. Seymour was in Super C’s restaurant talking to one of the witnesses when Rivers rode up on a bicycle, went in and shot Mr. Seymour. Rivers walked over to where Mr. Seymour had fallen and spoke. He then went into a nearby house.

Police attended the scene and Rivers fired several shots. He asked for an officer by name and that officer came and spoke with him. Rivers subsequently agreed to surrender.

He left the firearm in the house on the bathroom floor. It was recovered along with several live rounds of ammunition.

Meanwhile, the officer who tried to assist Mr. Seymour found him unresponsive and lifeless.

Rivers was later interviewed and made certain admissions. He was not the holder of a firearms license, Ms. Richards noted.

She asked that the defendant be remanded in custody. Defense attorney John Furniss said he was not seeking bail Tuesday.

They agreed that the matter should be mentioned in Grand Court on Friday, Feb. 24.

The magistrate commented, regarding the officer who talked with Rivers at the scene, “I think we can all say he should be commended for dealing with the matter in a professional manner.”