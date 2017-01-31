Nine recruits started an intensive eight-week training course Monday as they prepare to join Her Majesty’s Cayman Islands Prison Service.

The seven men and two women in the new recruitment class were among 200 applicants who signed up at the Joint Law Enforcement Job Fair last September, according to a press release from prison officials.

Four Caymanians, one permanent residency holder and four residents earned a spot in the final selection process after passing various tests. Currently they are covering theory and practical application of prison craft, according to the press release.

“These individuals will be exposed to a great deal of learning in critical areas such as prison policy and proper procedures, how to conduct searches, control and restraint techniques, rehabilitation strategies and other required techniques that help maintain good order within the prison,” said Prison Director Neil Lavis.

After completing their training course, the recruits will spend four weeks shadowing veteran prison officers as part of their on-the-job training.

“They are extremely eager to assume the difficult and sometimes dangerous work that goes with being a prison officer,” Mr. Lavis said. “This group has shown tremendous drive and dedication thus far, and I look forward to what the future holds for them here at the Prison Service.”