DUI arrest in pole collision

A 27-year-old George Town man was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after a truck he was driving Saturday night crashed into a Caribbean Utilities Co. pole near the entrance to Lakeside apartments.

The crash was reported around 11:30 p.m. along the Esterley Tibbetts Highway. Police arrived to find a Ford pick-up truck turned on its side. Another vehicle, a Ford Edge, was also involved in the crash.

Police said the pick-up truck driver was arrested and the other driver was taken to hospital, where he was treated and released.