Golfers tee off for Triple C School

Dozens of golfers teed off for a good cause and prizes on Friday afternoon.

More than 50 people took part in the Captain Theo Bodden Memorial Golf Tournament to support Triple C School. The tournament at North Sound Golf Club featured prizes such as a new Mini Cooper, a Toyota Fortuner and a three-day vacation getaway.

Now in its sixth year, the Captain Theo Bodden Memorial Golf Tournament is one of the most important fundraisers for Triple C School, allowing the school to raise funds for its on-going capital improvements.

“Triple C School is very appreciative to have Home Gas continue as a major sponsor for the fourth year,” said principal Mable Richardson. “The tournament continues to grow each year and we are thankful for all the corporate support we have received through hole sponsorships, teams registrations, or event prizes.”

The tournament was won by Home Gas.

The namesake of the tournament and founder of Bodden Holdings, Captain Theo Bodden, was also one of the founders for Triple C School.

Triple C School is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and Home Gas is celebrating its 60th.