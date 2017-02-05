The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands kicked off its latest exhibition series with a members’ preview last month.

At the event, held Jan. 19, more than 200 members and their guests got a sneak peek of two new exhibitions at the gallery, “Saltwater in Their Veins,” honoring the maritime heritage of the Cayman Islands, and “Upon the Seas,” a contemporary exploration of Cayman’s evolving relationship with the ocean, a press release states.

The exhibitions, curated by National Gallery director Natalie Urquhart and sponsored by Butterfield, feature works by 30 artists, paying tribute to the men who went to sea, and explore Cayman’s evolving relationship with the ocean. According to the release, the three-month exhibition series and program of events runs from Jan. 20 to April 20.

“As islanders, our national identity is intrinsically tied to the surrounding ocean and these exhibitions, and the featured artists, explore this evolving relationship, honouring our history while critically engaging with how the future may be shaped,” said Ms. Urquhart.

“It is fitting that we launch such an important year in the history of the National Gallery with a reflection on this aspect of our cultural heritage and look forward to hosting a series of community discussions and events as part of the exciting programming schedule.”

The exhibition series is being held in conjunction with the Cayman Islands Seafarers Association, the Cayman Catboat Club, the Cayman Islands National Museum and the Cayman Islands National Archive, the release states. The program of events includes family fun days, film screenings, lectures, site visits, art workshops and an extensive school tour program.

In addition, gallery educators will visit school-aged children throughout the districts to discuss maritime heritage and culture and work on creative maritime-themed art projects.