West Bay shooting victim remembered at candlelight vigil

Mourners gathered in West Bay Saturday night to light candles of remembrance and share memories of Mark “Hubba” Seymour, a father of two, who was shot and killed in the doorway of Super C’s restaurant a week earlier.

Mr. Seymour, 40, was described as a fun guy and a loving father, as around 100 friends and family members gathered in the yard of the home he shared with his partner Tesia Scott and their two children.

Mourners reflected, too, on the violence impacting the community as news of another shooting, earlier that day, spread through the gathering.

Ms. Scott said the tragedy had shattered her family and called for more to be done to end gun violence in the Cayman Islands.

“Guns are only needed for law enforcement, not for street justice, criminal activity. That is what is taking over,” she said in an interview.

“There are so many fatherless children, so many parents have lost their sons and it just has to stop.

“It is not getting any better. They took Mark’s life last week and then another youth nearly lost his life this morning.

“Why is it so hard to get some sort of control on these guns?”

A week on from the shooting, she said the loss is only beginning to sink in for her and the children, Miyah, 18, and D’Monte, 14.

“It feels like he’s not gone, he just hasn’t come home yet, he was always coming and going. Sometimes I say, ‘Why is Mark taking so long to come home? He’s never taken this long before.’”

She said she had met Mark when she was 18 and he was 21. He’d been asking friends about her and she did not know who he was until she finally met him, sitting on a wall by Rohelio’s car care center on Shedden Road.

“Ever since that day, that was it, we were together ever since,” she said.

Mark was a fun person, she said, sometimes too much fun.

“He was a party guy, he loved to socialize. You had to have the strength of Job to keep up with him.”

Her favorite memories are of cooking together, competing for who could make the best food, whose dish would be most popular among the friends that gathered in the yard.

“Everything was good with Mark. He wasn’t supposed to go nowhere yet; we were supposed to die old together. We were supposed to be peaceful, live and love each other to the end.”

Mr. Seymour worked in construction and had recently been involved in the Kimpton hotel project. He was also working on his own business venture, she said.

On a table in the yard, the mourners lay flowers and lit candles in the shape of an “M” around two framed pictures. The first picture is the earliest shot she has of Mr. Seymour, from 1997. The second one is the last one ever taken, the day before his death at the helm of his new fishing boat.

West Bay legislator Bernie Bush read tributes from family members, including a message from Mr. Seymour’s daughter, Miyah, which read: “Although you are no longer with me, I want you to know how much I love you, when I was lucky enough to have you in my life …

“God broke our hearts to prove to us that he only takes the best.”

Mr. Bush shared his own memories of the family and invited others to take the microphone and give their own tributes.

The MLA urged the community to rally around the family.

“Hubba might be gone but he has left behind two beautiful children. Please, help raise them and guide them along the way; please, do not forget that” he said.

Ms. Scott said it meant a lot to her that so many people had turned out to pay their respects.

“People loved to get together with Mark, they loved to hang out with him, he was a good social person, good party person. They were happy to be able to get together in his remembrance, even though they can’t really party with him, they get to share his memories and talk about him.”