Blood bank seeks new donors

The Cayman Islands Blood Bank hopes to register 500 new blood donors by the end of the year.

The blood bank launched its recruiting efforts in late January at the Taste of Cayman Food Festival, where it registered more than 30 potential donors.

The drive was organized by Rotaract and Rotary Central, which sponsor the blood bank and encourage donations from their members.

Rotary District 7020 alumni chair William Inniss said each blood donation can save up to three lives.

“Aside from helping others, there are many benefits to the donor as well. For example, it preserves your cardiovascular health, reduces the risk of heart attacks and strokes, reduces the risk of cancer and provides a free mini physical,” Mr. Inniss said in a press statement.

To learn more about donating to the blood bank, visit www.bloodbank.ky.