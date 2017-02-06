Red Cross thanks local hurricane relief donors

Cayman Islands donors contributed more than $13,000 for Hurricane Matthew relief efforts in Haiti through the Red Cross, the organization reported.

A five-week campaign involving local businesses, individuals and government departments, raised funds for Haiti after it was struck by the devastating hurricane in early October last year.

Red Cross International Federation hopes to raise $5.7 million by mid-2018 to assist nearly 150,000 people in need.

According to the Red Cross, as of 10 Jan. more than 38,000 Haitian families had been reached and helped with emergency health, nutrition and shelter needs, water and sanitation requirements.