Police: 16-year-old arrested on stolen bike

A teenager arrested riding an unregistered motorbike Sunday afternoon was arrested on suspicion of stealing the vehicle, the Royal Cayman Islands Police said.

The 16-year-old motorbike rider was spotted by the RCIPS helicopter crew riding the vehicle, which had no plates, in the vicinity of Harbour House Marina in Prospect around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The helicopter followed the motorbike to a Prospect-area home where the rider was arrested by police patrol units on suspicion of theft, as well as some traffic-related offenses.

The motorbike was seized by police.

It is the 10th such vehicle taken by the RCIPS since late December, as the department has sought to crack down on the use of unregistered, unlicensed motorcycles in the territory.

Four dirt bikes and two motorcycles were taken in police roadblocks or operations in late December, according to the RCIPS.

In mid-January, another three motorcycles were seized and five people were arrested on suspicion of various offenses, including reckless driving, disorderly conduct and traffic offenses.