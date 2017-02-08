Junior golf qualifiers held

The final round of the Junior National Team Qualifiers, which will determine which young golfers will represent Cayman at the Junior Caribbean Championships in Trinidad in July, were held over the weekend.

The Feb. 5 qualifiers, presented by RSM and held at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Course, included the highly contested boys 11-13 division, in which five youngsters battled for two spots on the team.

Justin Hastings took a comfortable lead for round one and finished round 4 on Sunday with a cumulative score of 224, with the three best of four scores counting toward the final cumulative score.

The other four players entered the final round with only a few strokes separating second and fifth. Andy Hastings, age 11, posted a strong 82, earning him the second lowest cumulative score, 259. James Bould finished third, followed by Todd Purton and Tom Dickens.

Joe Purton played well in the 16-17 division and Aaron Jarvis finished comfortably in first place, followed by Derek Peene, in the boys 14-15 division.

In the girls 11-13 division, Holly McLean earned first place with a personal best of 82 on Sunday, followed by Lauren Needham and Tabitha Hawkins.

The results will be considered by the Cayman Islands Golf Association and the team will be formally announced later this month.

CIGA President Paul Woodhouse said, “We are very pleased with the development of the junior program in Cayman and hope to send the strongest and largest team ever to represent Cayman at the Junior Caribbean Championships in Trinidad in July.”

The juniors will be back out on the course at North Sound for the fourth of six rounds in the Digicel Junior Golf Series on Feb. 19.

For more information, visit www.ciga.ky.