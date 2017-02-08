Beach Volleyball action kicked off Sunday at the Public Beach on Seven Mile Beach and will run for the next six weeks as a precursor to the Norceca Beach Volleyball Tour event in Cayman in April, organizers said.

By registration time, both the B and C Divisions were full with eight teams each.

In Division B pool play, the top finishers were The Ultimates, Just Da Tip, Notorious DIG and Sandy’s Angels.

In the semifinals, Sandy’s Angels narrowly defeated Just Da Tip 21-19, while the Notorious DIG crushed The Ultimates 21-14, to advance to the final. Earlier in pool play, Sandy’s Angels had celebrated a 22-20 win over the Notorious DIG, so many anticipated an epic rematch between the two teams in the final.

Minutes into the final, it became glaringly obvious that the confidence and momentum was now with the Notorious DIG as they got their sweet revenge, easily defeating Sandy’s Angels 21-14 to claim their bucket of Corona beer as Division B winners.

In Division C, pool play winners were I’d Hit That, CIS, I’d Tap That and Dat Ace Though. In the semifinals, CIS annihilated I’d Hit That 21-8, while I’d Tap That narrowly defeated Dat Ace Though 21-19, to advance to the final.

I’d Tap That were undefeated in pool play and earlier defeated CIS 22-20, setting the stage for a grudge match and possible upset as in the B Division Final. CIS were confident and had the momentum from their big semifinal win, but that was all for naught as I’d Tap That pulled ahead early and then secured a convincing 21-15 win to claim the Division C title.

With the weekly relegation and promotions between the B and C Divisions, teams often find that one minute they are in, the next minute they’re out. This week Is It In found themselves out of the B Division and moving down to the C Division, as a result of their five consecutive losses. Meanwhile I’d Tap That’s strong performance have earned them a promotion to the more prestigious B Division, and rightfully so as they were undefeated throughout the weekend.

Division A games were suspended this weekend due to several missing players. Organizers said there is still room for additional teams to join the A Division. Anyone interested in entering a team can contact technical@civf.ky. Doubles play will also begin this weekend for men and next weekend for the women, as they seek to be nationally ranked to earn the right to play in the Norceca event.