In the Feb. 8, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, North Side correspondent Nettie McCoy wrote:

“The monthly Social Tea of the Women’s’ Guild was carried through at the Cottage on Jan. 27 After the singing of the Guild Hymn, prayer and a quiz, a very happy time was spent together enjoying refreshments.

“Guild Sunday was observed on the 29th at 7:30 p.m. when Mrs. Joyce Williams presided over the service. There was a short programme by a few of the Guild members. Mrs. Roy Schember who arrived in the island in the morning was the guest speaker for the evening. She gave a very inspiring talk to the Guild and expressed pleasure at being able to share in our Guild Day service.

“Those arriving home over the past few weeks were Mrs. Amy Ebanks from Cayman Brac, where she had been spending time with her daughter, Mr. Walter B. Ebanks, Mr. Niven Miller, Mrs. Berkeley Bodden and her grandsons.

“The telephone booth has now been completed and the installation of telephone and the necessary facilities are now in order. One has only to drop in a coin now, and be easily connected to friends and business partners in town. It is quite an improvement and we wish to thank Cable & Wireless.

“Mr. Richard Chisholm left on Jan. 31 to take up work with National Bulk Carriers.

“Mrs. Edward Chisholm left on the 4th for Kingston to take her little son Ed for medical care.

“Those leaving on the 5th were Messrs. Niven Miller, Delores Whittaker, and Mr. and Mrs. Rhyworth Whittaker.

“Christian Endeavour Week was observed in this charge and a very profitable time was spent in C.E. fellowship with the various societies and exchanging visits and sharing programmes. On the 2nd the Bodden Town Society visited here and an enjoyable service was carried through.

“In the evening the Rev. R. Schember met with members of the Church and led in a very helpful discussion on stewardship.”