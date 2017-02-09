Expansion a hot topic at YMCA board retreat

Leaders of one of Cayman’s newest service organizations have their sights set on growth, with a dedicated facility on the table at its retreat, held last weekend.

The YMCA of the Cayman Islands board of directors spent a weekend in East End to plan the organization’s future in Cayman, according to a press release.

The YMCA is a community-focused charitable nonprofit organization with an emphasis on youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. The Y was established in the Cayman Islands in 2012 and launched its first programs in 2014.

Current Y programs include Y Day Camp, Teen Leaders and corporate team building. The Y also operates the Extended After School Program offered through government schools.

The board retreat, dubbed “Vision to Reality” was held at the Wyndham Reef Resort, and included team building, program updates and strategic planning.

According to the release, during the retreat the board reviewed the service club’s founding vision, which includes having its own facility in the near future. YMCA board chairman Andrew Johnson explained this vision is part of the Y’s long-term strategy.

“Our goal is to positively impact the Cayman community in the biggest way possible,” said Mr. Johnson. “Establishing our own facility will allow us to expand our programs, reach more people and strengthen the community. We are exploring several opportunities in that regard and look forward to sharing more with the public in the near future.”

On Saturday evening, the group gathered for a bonfire where board members experienced traditional camp activities including games and songs. The weekend wrapped up early Sunday with discussions around short and long-term goals and action plans for the coming year.