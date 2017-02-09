Former RCIPS commander Dixon enters political fray

Rudolph Dixon will formally announce his candidacy for the May elections in Cayman Brac Saturday, expecting to challenge one of Cayman’s longest-serving lawmakers for the seat.

Mr. Dixon will declare for the constituency of Cayman Brac East, where Speaker of the House Juliana O’Connor-Connolly will run, if she does decide to contest the next election.

Mr. Dixon, the former deputy commissioner of the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, said this week that he does expect Ms. O’Connor-Connolly to stand for election, but that he felt he had enough backing to challenge her for the position.

“I’ll support any [political] team for the benefit of the Brac,” Mr. Dixon said this week. “I’ll work with any team … Dr. Tomlinson’s, PPM, UDP … whatever team is in government, providing it is in the interests of the people in the Brac.”

Mr. Dixon was born in and lived in Cayman Brac for his first 18 years, after which he joined the ranks of the RCIPS.

The decision to run is a major change for the career law enforcement officer who – nearly nine years ago – was abruptly suspended from his deputy commissioner’s job during the Operation Tempura investigation.

Mr. Dixon was one of three top RCIPS commanders placed on what was initially referred to as temporary leave in March 2008 during that investigation, but he was later cleared of all allegations connected to the case following a 2009 jury trial.

The Cayman Compass reported in August 2011 that a settlement – purported to be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars – was due to Mr. Dixon as a result of his involvement in the ill-fated Operation Tempura police corruption probe. The full amount paid in that agreement has never been made public.

The former deputy commissioner was also paid approximately $360,000 during the period of his required leave [suspension with pay] between March 2008 and March 2011.