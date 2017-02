A modified flare gun was seized during a police search at an East End home Wednesday.

Police said officers executed a search warrant on John McLean Drive in the district, recovering a modified flare gun along with one live round of ammunition.

Police arrested two men, ages 28 and 31, and a 46-year-old woman on suspicion of possessing an unlicensed firearm.

They were released on police bail and had not been charged as of press time Thursday.