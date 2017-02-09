Free self-defense class in West Bay

Following a series of indecent assaults in West Bay, a martial arts school is holding a free self-defense class in the district this weekend.

Purple Dragon School of Martial Arts and the West Bay Community Council will hold an “Empowering Women” self-defense session on Saturday at the Sir John A. Cumber Primary School field.

Organizers said in a press release that women will get the chance to learn the “basic defense skills required to see off an attacker.”

Purple Dragon’s Shihan Floyd Baptiste and other instructors will be on hand to teach the class.

“Having the confidence to go about your daily business without living in fear is absolutely essential. By learning some basic skills, based in the Don Jitsu Ryu Martial Arts, we can help women feel confident about keeping themselves safe,” a statement from Purple Dragon read.

There have been five attacks on women in West Bay since Oct. 1, 2016, including three indecent assaults, one knife attack and one purse-snatching.

The most recent attack occurred on around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 on Conch Point Road, near Spanish Lane. A woman had been walking along the road was indecently grabbed by a man who ran up behind her. He fled when she screamed.

Police are recommending that women do not walk alone in secluded areas, and ask them to call the West Bay Police Station if they observe anything suspicious.

The session will run from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Contact Jeana Ebanks on 924-8255 for more details.