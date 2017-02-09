Two men accused of assaulting police and threatening to kill them were granted conditional bail when they appeared in Summary Court on Thursday morning.

Aaron Kenroy Dwain Solomon, 31, and Jaron Calvin Solomon, 28, were charged in connection with an incident at an East End residence on Monday, Feb. 6.

Aaron is accused of assaulting one police officer by punching him while the officer was acting in the execution of his duty. He is further charged with making a threat to kill the officer, intending that he would fear that the threat would be carried out.

Jaron is charged with assaulting the same officer by punching him, and a second officer by kicking him. He is further charged with threatening to kill them and a third officer.

Jaron is also charged with damage to property – damaging the back windshield of a police car, intending or being reckless as to whether the property would be damaged. Crown counsel Neil Kumar objected to bail.

Defense attorney Amelia Fosuhene raised questions as to Jaron’s treatment while in custody. She told Magistrate Angelyn Hernandez that he had been interviewed without the benefit of a lawyer although he had asked for Ms. Fosuhene.

The magistrate ordered full disclosure by the Crown of items, including police and custody logs, CCTV from the police custody suite and the Cayman Islands Hospital, medical treatment records including those from the ambulance, and photos of injuries.

She granted bail to both defendants with conditions of residence, a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., and the wearing of an electronic monitoring device. Each man also was required to provide a surety in the sum of $950.

The matter was set for mention again on March 9.