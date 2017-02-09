Two people were arrested Thursday morning in connection with last weekend’s shooting outside a West Bay Road nightclub.

It was the second shooting outside the business in a little more than a month.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm, suspicion of attempted murder and suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm. A 29-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Both suspects remained in police custody at press time Thursday without charge.

According to police, two people were injured in the Feb. 4 attack which occurred early that morning outside Fete nightclub in the Seven Mile Beach area.

Police were responding to a shots fired call just after 3 a.m.

One person, a 26-year-old man, had suffered a gunshot wound in the incident. Another victim, a 29-year-old man, was pistol-whipped. The man who suffered the gunshot wound was listed in stable condition at the Cayman Islands Hospital with injuries that were described as “not immediately life-threatening,” while the other victim discharged himself from the hospital.

The nightclub shooting occurred a week after a fatal shooting/hostage-taking situation in West Bay district on Jan. 28. The victim in that incident, Mark “Hubba” Seymour, was shot outside the Super C restaurant.

The shootings in January and February follow a pair of shootings in late December which also occurred outside Super C and Fete nightclub.

An 18-year-old was shot at 4 a.m. outside Fete nightclub, on Dec. 26, the RCIPS said.

Later the same day, another shooting at 10:45 p.m. outside Super C restaurant on Watercourse Road involved a man in dark clothes shooting a 31-year-old man.