Sounds of the ‘60s rocked the annual Red Dress Gala, hosted by the Cayman Heart Fund, which was celebrating its 10th anniversary in glamorous and colorful style Friday night at the Kimpton Seafire resort.

With the theme of “‘60’s Rock ‘n’ Roll,” entertainment was provided by Sea ‘n’ B, who played the best of the Rolling Stones, the Beatles and the Beach Boys. Attendees were invited to dress in ‘60s outfits, wear black tie or dress in red.

Among the auction items were an Audi A1, a vacation package to Utila, Honduras, and a private catamaran charter.

Red Dress Gala 1 of 10

One live auction item came with a very personal story. A pair of boxing shorts signed by Manny Pacquiao were donated by James Burch, who had worn them in the “white collar” boxing match on the night of the Island Rumble in January. Mr. Burch, whose son had a heart operation when he was 9-months-old, gave the shorts to Ben Hart on behalf of children’s charity Hart for Hearts to raise money in the auction. They went to winning bidder Tabitha Crowley for $2,000.

The Cayman Heart Fund aims to reduce the incidents of heart and circulatory disease, which is the number one health problem in Cayman.