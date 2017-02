A charge of causing death by dangerous driving was transferred to Grand Court after a preliminary inquiry in Summary Court on Thursday.

Noel Vaughn Douglas, 37, was charged with dangerously driving a BMW on Linford Pierson Highway on Sept. 5, 2015, causing the death of Matthew Owens, 31.

Douglas, of a Bodden Town address, was represented by attorney Nicholas Dixey.

Magistrate Kirsty-Ann Gunn set the matter for mention in Grand Court on Feb. 24.