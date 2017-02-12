Son pleads guilty to gun charges, father bailed

Jordan Bryson Powell pleaded guilty in Grand Court Friday to two charges of possessing an unlicensed firearm.

He entered his pleas in open court, after which Justice Robin McMillan conducted a bail hearing in chambers for George Lunard Powell, Jordan’s father. Bail was granted.

The charges to which the younger defendant pleaded guilty were possession of an unlicensed .45 Taurus semiautomatic pistol on Jan. 21 at Sound Way, George Town, and possession of 10 rounds of .45 ammunition without a license, on the same date and at the same location.

Defense attorney Alice Carver told the court that Jordan Powell, 24, took full responsibility for the firearm – that his father was in the vehicle with him but had no knowledge of the firearm.

The father and son were arrested after the truck they were traveling in crashed into a utility pole, following an attempt to evade police. George Powell, 47, was the driver.

George Powell has not entered any pleas. He faces the same charges of possessing the pistol and ammunition without a license.

He was granted bail with several conditions, including that he must reside at a specified address in George Town; provide a $5,000 cash surety; observe a curfew between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.; and report once per week to the George Town Police Station. Justice McMillan set Jordan Powell’s sentencing hearing for Feb. 22 at 2:30 p.m. George Powell’s next mention is on Feb. 16 in Summary Court.