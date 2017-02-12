Two more arrests in Fete shooting case

Police made two more arrests Friday in connection with a Feb. 4 shooting outside Fete nightclub that resulted in two injuries, a press release states.

A 19-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both from West Bay, were detained on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm and attempted murder.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Kurt Walton said a search of the individuals’ residence resulted in the recovery of a firearm, the fourth to be recovered by police this year.

A 20-year-old man from Jamaica was also arrested at the residence on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm. Police did not report a connection between the man and the Feb. 4 shooting.

Friday’s announcement brought the number of arrests in the Feb. 4 case to four. On Thursday, police arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of unlicensed firearm possession, assault causing grievous bodily harm and attempted murder, and a 29-year-old woman on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm. The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said it will increase its presence this weekend around liquor-licensed establishments during peak hours.

“People should feel comfortable to go out and enjoy themselves,” Mr. Walton said. “We are doing everything within our power to ensure a safe and secure environment for nighttime entertainment and activities on weekends. We always need the public to work with us in this effort. If you see something we need to know, call us.”

The Feb. 4 incident is among a series of shootings outside Fete and Super C in recent months. Mark “Hubba” Seymour was fatally shot outside Super C on Jan. 28. Two shootings took place on Dec. 26, one outside of Fete nightclub in the early hours of the morning and another outside of Super C later that day.