DEA agents who hunted Escobar to address investment forum

Two former DEA agents who inspired the popular Netflix show “Narcos” are among the keynote speakers at this week’s Cayman Alternative Investment Summit. Javier Peña and Stephen Murphy will take the stage on Friday to speak about their assignment with an elite group in charge of hunting down Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar.

Event organizers said, “The pair rose through the ranks of the DEA following Escobar’s death, thanks to their incredible work ethic, conviction, integrity and character, working tirelessly all over the world in a large number of successful investigations in the war on drugs and narco-terrorism.”

Stephen Murphy began as a police officer in a small West Virginia town to become the Deputy Assistant Administrator of the DEA. He retired from the DEA in July 2013 but continues to serve in law enforcement roles, and lectures around the country on drug trafficking trends, security-related challenges and what it was like to pursue a criminal of the magnitude of Escobar.

Javier Peña retired in 2014 as the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Houston Field Division after 30 years of service with DEA. In 1988, he volunteered for an assignment at the DEA office in Bogota, Colombia, where he was joined by partner Steve Murphy in the six-year investigation of Escobar. Both agents were present during the chase and shooting that resulted in the death of Escobar in 1993.

Mr. Peña is a subject matter expert on the Medellin Cartel and has delivered more than 100 presentations on the subject and related areas. Recently, both men served as senior consultants to the Netflix series that portrayed their experience.

The Cayman Alternative Investment Summit, which runs from Wednesday to Friday at the Kimpton Seafire Resort, also features special guest appearances from Arnold Schwarzenegger, U.S. astronauts Mark and Scott Kelly, and Virgin Galactic CEO George Whitesides.

Now in its fourth year, the summit brings together decision makers from different segments of the global alternative investment industry.