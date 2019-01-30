Cayman Alternative Investment Summit: Oscar winner adds glam to marquee conference

Make way for Hollywood royalty.

Natalie Portman, a stalwart of the Star Wars franchise and winner of an Academy Award for her performance in “Black Swan,” will be the keynote speaker at next week’s Cayman Alternative Investment Summit.

The conference, which will be held at the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa from Feb. 6-8, will draw more than 80 notable speakers and 500 executives from the global alternative investment industry.

Famed magician and illusionist David Blaine will also speak at the conference.

This year’s conference, centered on the theme of “Tech-Tonic Shift: Innovation in Alternative Investments,” will examine the impact of digital disruption and trends shaping the future of the alternatives industry. Speakers will also discuss the impact of globalization, populism and how the alternatives industry can embrace adversity and opportunity in increasingly turbulent markets.

Ms. Portman was born in Jerusalem, Israel, and grew up in suburban Long Island, New York, before making it big in Hollywood. She gained notoriety as a teenager for appearances in films such as “Leon: The Professional,” and she starred in “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace” before graduating high school.

She went on to make two more Star Wars films and starred in “V for Vendetta” in 2006, and four years later, she won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as a ballerina in “Black Swan.”

Ms. Portman has also distinguished herself as a social activist, and she travels the world working to combat inequality in the workplace and to empower young women as leaders. Ms. Portman was one of the original signatories in the Time’s Up movement against sexual harassment, and she will discuss both her film career and her social prerogatives at the CAIS conference.

“Following the enormous success she has achieved as both an actress and a social advocate, we’re thrilled to welcome Natalie Portman as the keynote for CAIS19,” said Chris Duggan, director of CAIS and vice president of business development for event sponsor Dart. “Natalie’s keynote will provide attendees a glimpse into her philanthropic involvement, which will complement the two days of thought-provoking conversations on the role of the alternative investment industry in making a positive global impact, and how every business has a social responsibility to its people and to its communities.”

CAIS speakers and attendees will also hear from magician David Blaine, who will participate in a fireside chat on the first night of the conference. Mr. Blaine will discuss the way magic is experienced and shown on television and will perform live on stage for attendees.

In addition to the high-profile roster of alternatives industry speakers announced in October, CAIS will welcome many new industry speakers including: Scott Kupor, managing partner at Andreessen Horowitz; Marisa Drew, CEO of the Impact Advisory and Finance (IAF) Department at Credit Suisse; Dr. Jianbo Lu, head of robotics and intelligent vehicles at Ford Motor Company; Mark Foster, senior vice president at IBM Global Business Services; Mike Penrose, executive director at UNICEF U.K.; Travis Kling, founder and CIO of Ikigai Asset Management; Teresa Barger, CEO of Cartica Management; and Christina Qi, co-founder and partner at Domeyard LP.