Visitor arrested for 5-year-old traffic offenses

A man who arrived in Grand Cayman Friday on a flight from Jamaica was arrested at the airport on a 2013 warrant for traffic offenses committed in 2012.

Glenvon Alexander Cole, 49, appeared before Magistrate Valdis Foldats on Friday afternoon after several hours in custody.

He agreed that he had missed court on March 7, 2013, after being told to return that date on charges of driving without insurance, using a vehicle with an expired license and having no certificate of roadworthiness.

The offenses occurred on Aug. 8, 2012 along South Sound Road. Cole first appeared in Summary Court on Oct. 23, 2012. On that occasion, he pleaded “guilty with explanation” because the truck he was driving belonged to his employer. He admitted knowing the coupon was expired, but said he did not know about the other matters.

Court records show he returned to court in November and December.

The owner of the truck was apparently charged, and on Feb. 5, 2013, Cole and the co-accused were linked to return on March 7, 2013.

Meanwhile, as Cole told Magistrate Foldats on Friday, his work permit as a landscaper had come to an end and a renewal was refused. “Immigration wouldn’t give me more time,” he said, and he departed on Feb. 8, 2013.

Cole said he called his probation officer from Jamaica. “I told her what happened and she said she would tell the court,” he said. He had a probation officer because a pre-sentence report had been requested.

Magistrate Foldats pointed out that Cole could have come to court to deal with the matter before he left the island. The defendant did not disagree.

The magistrate also pointed out that Cole’s arrest showed the effectiveness of the system. The court had ordered the warrant; the warrant was sent to police; police had notified immigration officials; and the warrant was still active.

Cole was asked if he was surprised by his arrest. He indicated he was not totally surprised. He knew the case was not finished but he wanted to come back and see his son. He said he had been granted a visitor’s permit until March 12.

The magistrate noted the “unusual circumstances of being held in custody” and said he would not impose the fines normally assessed for the offenses. Instead of $400 for driving without insurance, he fined Cole $200 and disqualified him from driving for one year. For no certificate of roadworthiness, the fine was $50, and for using a vehicle with an expired license, $100.

He gave the defendant until 3 p.m. on March 10 to pay the fines, but said he would need a surety meanwhile.