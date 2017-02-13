Most voters fix address problems

A list of 194 Cayman Islands voters with incorrect addresses on their registration has been whittled down to around 50, Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell said Friday.

The list represents the individuals the Elections Office was unable to contact by telephone, email or in door-to-door visits during its months-long voter registration exercise.

Mr. Howell said an updated list of individuals who still have incorrect address information will be posted on the Elections Office website. He urged all voters whose address is not listed at their primary residence to rectify the issue before Feb. 20. Anyone with an incorrect address listed will not be able to vote on May 24.

The period for objections to the revised voter list continues until Feb. 20. Once the objections period ends, a formal review process led by the chief magistrate will decide on the validity of any objections received. Any changes from that exercise will be noted on the final voter list, to be published on April 1.

Mr. Howell said 21,465 people have registered to vote in the 2017 election, an all-time high for the Cayman Islands.