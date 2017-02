Monday at 5:30 p.m. is the deadline to correct Voter List address for the upcoming national elections.

Voters who wish to update their address are asked to contact the Elections Office on 949-8047 or email office@elections.ky.

This will enable their details to be corrected and be listed on the Final Voters List so that they will be eligible to vote

The elections take place May 24.

Only those on the official list are eligible to vote.