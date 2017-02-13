NRA puts up signs, directional arrows at Butterfield roundabout

New road signs and directional arrows are greeting drivers and bicyclists on one of Cayman’s busiest intersections.

The improvements were installed recently at the Butterfield roundabout and could be added at other intersections around Grand Cayman, based on feedback to the National Roads Authority, a press release states.

The authority also recently removed about a dozen derelict vehicles from the side of the roundabout where they had been left “for sale.”

There are NRA signs about 300 yards, and again at 200 yards approaching the roundabout, directing drivers to get into the correct lanes. At 100 yards, the signs remind drivers to remain in their current lanes and use their vehicle’s indicator to show their direction of travel.

“Our NRA staff worked evenings and weekends on this project in order to minimize traffic disruptions,” said Delroy Myles, with the authority’s signs and lines department.

Anyone with feedback or suggestions on the project is asked to contact the NRA at 946-7780, email [email protected] or visit the authority’s website at www.caymanroads.com.