Cricket Square has launched its sixth development phase, which includes a 100,000-square-foot office building, new food outlets, a conference center and a fitness center.

The centerpiece of this phase is a new building, named “SIX,” a press release states.

Clarence “King” Flowers of Orchid Development said, “When complete in 2018, SIX will provide over 100,000 square feet of Class A office space to Gold LEED Standards. With six floors, it is twice the size of our last building and will provide a dynamic, modern look with high-end lobbies and public spaces.”

Cricket Square, which was started in 1994, now offers 150,000 square feet of Class A office space.

KPMG, the anchor tenant of The Century Yard building since 2000, will become the anchor tenant at SIX.

SIX will also be home to current Cricket Square tenant Conyers Dill & Pearman.

The development will also feature a 300-seat conference facility, coming online in 2018, and The Club fitness center, an expansion of the existing facilities provided by Energy. It will be a corporate-members-only club, exclusive to tenants at Cricket Square.

The project will also bring new culinary offerings, including an outdoor ‘grab-and-go style’ kitchen called The Caboose and a fully functioning bakery.

Dean Max, consultant chef for the food and beverage services at Cricket Square, said, “This includes an outdoor dining ‘grab-and-go style’ kitchen called The Caboose.”

that boasts a state-of-the-art smoker, which will produce beautifully smoked beef, chicken, pork and a variety of fish coming from our own fishing boats.”

In addition, Cricket Square will create “a fully functioning bakery which will provide all our outlets with fresh breads, delicious cakes, and many different confections, while also providing a grab-and-go pastry home base for our Cricket Square tenants,” Mr. Max said.