The national swimming championships, hosted by the Cayman Islands Amateur Swimming Association in partnership with Dart, start on Thursday and run through Sunday at the Camana Bay Aquatics Centre.

The meets will be in the preliminaries and finals format that is commonly used in international competition.

Bailey Weathers, CIASA technical director, said, “In an effort to continue to raise the standard for swimming in the Cayman Islands, the coaches from our three swim clubs all agree that Cayman’s swimmers will benefit from having a prelims and finals meet here at home.

“International meets such as CARIFTA championships, CCCAN championships, Island Games and the World Masters Championships use this format, and our swimmers can better develop strategies that will allow them to swim fast in the preliminary heats, thus qualifying for the finals, and then proceed to swim faster in the finals.

“Our goal is to get Cayman swimming into as many finals as possible, and this approach, which we have had success with over the last three years, continues to be a great way to prepare our swimmers to do so.”

The national championships, for swimmers of all ages, is also the last local meet in which Cayman’s hopefuls can achieve CARIFTA qualifying times.

The championships’ start times are:

Thursday and Friday prelims, 8 a.m.; finals 4:45 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday prelims 8:30 a.m.; finals 4:45 p.m.

For more information on CIASA, visit www.ciasa.ky.