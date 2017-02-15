The biggest draw in this year’s Cayman Open, held last weekend at the Cayman Islands Tennis Club, was the men’s open division, a press release states. The players included some of Cayman’s best and some well-known players from overseas. Most of the tennis professionals on the island participated as well.

Ilian Nachev, a former collegiate player in the United States now living in Cayman, defeated another collegiate player from the States and Island Games teammate, Kevin Fawcett, in the finals on Saturday. Nachev took the match in two sets, 7-6, 6-4.

In the men’s open doubles, Nachev and Callum Theaker, the top player among the juniors of Cayman, defeated local pro Adam Bayley and Richard Harrison in the finals.

In the women’s open singles, Yana Koroleva defeated the top junior girl on the island, Jade Wilkinson.

In the women’s open doubles final, Koroleva teamed up with local junior Lauren Fullerton to take home the championship, defeating Wilkinson and Jennifer Frizzelle.

The women’s 45 singles was won by Maxine Wesley from England, who defeated local club member Susan Dasher. The men’s 45 singles was won by John Davies, who defeated Steve Theaker.

In the mixed open finals, three of the four participants were under 17, “which is fantastic for the future of tennis in Cayman,” organizers said in a press release. Callum Theaker and Jade Wilkinson defeated father-daughter team Mike Fullerton and Lauren Fullerton.

Several tennis pros from the island also participated, including Yana Koroleva, who at one time was ranked No. 385 in the world. She has just moved to Cayman and showed her talent on the courts, losing only two games in the tournament, the press release states.