The team of Sarah Bush, Gabriella Royston, Emmi Daykin, Maddalena Polloni and Meaghan Fowler posted the highest team score in their level 4 division, earning them the first-place team trophy at the Gasparilla Classic Invitational gymnastics tournament last week.

The Motions Unlimited gymnastics team traveled to St. Petersburg, Florida, for the meet on Feb. 10-12. The invitational meet attracts more than 4,000 gymnasts from across the U.S., Canada, the Caribbean, and South and Central America, according to a press release.

The girls team placed ahead of teams from Florida, Colombia and Trinidad. The girls also posted strong individual results, with Sarah Bush taking silver on vault and beam. Maddalena Polloni earned silver in her division on floor, and Emmi Daykin took bronze on beam.

The level 3 team of Morgan Crowley, Arielle Farley, Natalie Bodden, Bethany Hawkins, Mia VanDevelde and Tai Wammer took home the second-place team trophy, just behind Naples Progressive from Florida and ahead of teams from Trinidad and Colombia. Morgan Crowley earned two silver medals in the all-around and on beam and two bronze medals on vault and bars. Arielle Farley earned a silver on floor and a bronze on beam.

Raegan Rutty placed eighth all-around in her division against tough competition from Ohio, Kentucky, Georgia and Florida.

The boys also posted strong results at the competition. Igor Magalhaes earned a bronze on high bar in the level 8 division, and Karthik Adapa earned a bronze medal for his vault in the level 6 division. Igor, Karthik and Kaleb Woolaver all placed in the top 10 all-around in their respective divisions.