Cameron Kirkconnell, a Master Mariner, free diver and spearfishing world record holder, will be the guest speaker at a seminar 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, hosted by the Cayman Islands Angling Club at the George Town Yacht Club.

Kirkconnell, who is also a freedive instructor, underwater videographer and photographer, is the son of Kirk Kirkconnell and the grandson of Capt. Willy K. Kirkconnell of Kirkconnell Brothers Shipping.

He is a graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York, and he sailed with the U.S. Merchant Marine from 1999-2013 as ship’s officer and as captain.

In 2013 he founded All Ocean Endeavors, Llc spearfishing and freediving guiding and training. He is also an author, columnist and writes a blog.

For more information, visit www.fishcayman.com or email [email protected]