Local beach volleyball action kicked off last Sunday at the Seven Mile Public Beach courts and will run for the next six weeks as a precursor to the Norceca Beach Volleyball Tour event in Cayman in April, the Cayman Islands Volleyball Federation states on its website.

By registration time, organizers said, both the B and C divisions were full, with eight teams each.

The action continues every Sunday through March 12. The B and C divisions play at 1 p.m.; the A division plays at 3:30 p.m.

For more information, email [email protected]