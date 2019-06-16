Rotary Sunrise donates 500 books to West Bay school

The Rotary Club of Grand Cayman Sunrise has donated 500 books to Sir John A. Cumber Primary School via the organisation’s ‘Buy A Kid A Book’ project.

Every February, Sunrise rotarians solicit donations to purchase books for public school classrooms.

“This is a wonderful project for Rotary Sunrise,” president Matthew Seales said. “Literacy is near and dear to both our club and LIFE (Literacy Is For Everyone) who have remained our partner from their inception. As a service club, we ask the public for support, and it is most gratifying to see how generous the public have been to this cause.”

This past year Rotary Sunrise collected $2,377 from the public, then added another $5,000 from club coffers, all of which went to LIFE who sourced and purchased the books for the students.

Recently, rotarians met with John A. Cumber librarian Shanda Hunter and volunteers from LIFE to have a ‘sticker party’ where books to be placed in the school’s classroom libraries were sorted and branded.

Deputy Principal Ryan Dale said, “On behalf of our school community and especially the students and teachers, I thank LIFE and Rotary Sunrise for donating these books. We worked together closely to select the right books and I can assure you that they will be put to good use.”

The Rotary Club of Cayman Sunrise meets Wednesday mornings at 7am at the George Town Yacht Club. Members of the public are welcome to attend.