Kai Roberts of West End Primary School was named the winner of the 2019 RUBiS Top Student award last week at the George Town Yacht Club.

The $5,000 grant Kai received is intended to help him further develop his musical skills, which he identified as his passion. He will also receive $1,000 to donate to the school or club of his choice.

“Kai demonstrated not only a talent for guitar but also a desire to use his musical skills to bring joy to those around him and make a positive impact on the community,” Nicolas de Breyne, managing director of RUBiS Cayman said in a statement.

Minister of Education Juliana O’Connor-Connolly recognised Kai as a fellow Bracker.

“I am thrilled to see our winner, Kai Roberts, is from West End Primary School in the Brac,” she said. “This shows that, even if you’re from a small school, as long as you’ve got passion, faith, and are willing to work hard, you can be successful at whatever you put your mind to.”

Kai’s Grade 5 teacher, Diana Kennedy, said he is a model student.

“Kai is not only dedicated to his schoolwork but also participates in extracurricular activities such as learning the guitar, singing, football and public speaking,” she said.

Kai was among the 10 finalists chosen from 70 entries. The other nine finalists were Alzavia Goulbourne and Damoya Fearon, both of Red Bay Primary School; Hosannia O’Connor, East End Primary School; Jeleah Maize and Naima Myles, both from George Town Primary School; Kaz Conolly Basdeo, Montessori By The Sea; Kezzia King, Triple C School; Oral Michelin, The Lighthouse School; and Tianna Ebanks from Prospect Primary School. They will receive $1,000 each towards pursuing their passions.

“All the students really demonstrated their determination, dedication, drive and enthusiasm for their passion,” de Breyne said. “Even at such a young age, these students are already developing skills like teamwork, goal setting and leadership, which will no doubt assist them in building bright and successful futures.”

Since its launch in 2015, the RUBiS programme has donated more than $56,000 in financial grants to more than 40 students in the Cayman Islands.

The programme is open to students from 7-12 years of age.

Students interested in applying are asked to exhibit excellence, passion and enthusiasm in any particular area of interest such as fine arts, performing arts, sports, STEM activities or academics.