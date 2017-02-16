The hilarious “Not Now, Darling,” a farce by Ray Cooney and John Chapman, opens the 2017 season at the Cayman Drama Society’s Prospect Playhouse on Feb. 23.

This tremendously successful West End hit will transport you back to 1970s London and the elegant fur salon of Bodley, Bodley & Crouch. The play follows the misadventures of insatiable womanizer Gilbert Bodley and his attempt to secure the affections of his latest would-be mistress, Janie, the “exotic dancer.”

This show has been produced on many stages around the world, and was made into a film in 1973, starring Leslie Phillips, Julie Edge, Joan Sims and Ray Cooney.

Cast

Bodley is played by drama society stalwart Mike McLaughlin, who really does play the role of an aging, florid, scheming and expansive Sugar Daddy a little too well. He is joined by island and society newcomer Scott Clare in the role of Arnold Crouch. Clare plays off McLaughlin as a straight-laced, rather dense fellow who is constantly stunned by the quick turns of plot. It is fair to say that Clare is clearly in his element as the hapless Crouch. In a performance that sees him as the cleverest of clowns, he is the perfect foil for the smooth, scheming Bodley.

McLaughlin and Clare are supported by a wonderful and varied cast of both regulars and newcomers to the Prospect Playhouse stage.

Crew

The play is bought to life by director Juliet Fenn and producers Andrew and Beverly Edgington, who were the team behind the successful 2016 sell-out musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”

Suspicious wives, mistaken identities and scantily clad girls hidden in closets are all part of the hilarious and chaotic chain of events as the whole plan goes out the window, along with numerous other items. This production will have you rolling in the aisles!

‘Not Now, Darling’ opens on Feb. 23 and runs every Thursday-Saturday until March 11. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the Curtain Call Bar serving Happy Hour and themed drink specials. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and are available online at www.cds.ky.