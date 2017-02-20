Golf outing for Ladies in Trusts organization

The inaugural Ladies in Trusts “Afternoon on the Green” golf clinic and scramble is set for Wednesday at the North Sound Golf Club.

Sponsored by fiduciary and administration services provider Estera, the event will include a golf clinic, a 9-Hole Best Ball Scramble, and a happy hour. It will also include pitching and putting contests, as well as surprises for participants, organizers said in a press release.

Ladies in Trusts, founded in 2014 as a social networking group for women working in the trusts industry, includes more than 100 professional advisers, administrators, accountants and other professionals, the press release states.

“Ladies in Trusts provides its members with valuable opportunities to develop their networks and grow as professionals,” said Fiona Crellin, Cayman-based client director of Trust Services at Estera, who will be among those participating in the event.

To join the Afternoon on the Green happy hour or for more information, email Lesley Jefferson at Lesley.jefferson@walkersglobal.com.