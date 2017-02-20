Maritime Authority announces new board members

Cabinet has confirmed the appointments of four new members of the Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands.

The members are Deputy Chairperson Sherice Arman, Director Clement Reid, Director Robb Maass and Director Gene DaCosta.

Board members are appointed based on their background in law, financial management, national security, international shipping, corporate services and maritime affairs.

Their two-year period began Sept. 1, 2016.

Ms. Arman is a Maples and Calder law firm partner with 17 years of experience in corporate and commercial law. Mr. Reid is the Port Authority director with 17 years of experience in the maritime industry. Mr. Maass is director of Florida-based law firm Alley, Maass, Rogers & Lindsay. Mr. DaCosta is a partner at the Conyers Dill & Pearman office in Cayman where he practices corporate and commercial law.

The new members replace the late Deputy Chairman Bruce Putterill, Director Dennis Hunter, Director James Parsons and Director Nicolas Pappadakis, who served from 2010 to 2016.