Man armed with machete robs business

A man wielding a machete robbed a North Church Street business around 4 p.m. Saturday, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service reported.

Police said the man entered the shop, demanded cash and threatened the store attendant with the machete.

Responding officers pursued a man by foot on Eastern Avenue but lost sight of him around Cruz Lane.

The suspect is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with a slim build and thin face, a dark complexion and a beard speckled with white hair.

He was reported to be wearing a dark “tam” hat, a dark blue, short-sleeved T-shirt, tattered, dark shorts and dirty sneakers.