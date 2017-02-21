Cayman National Bank supports Batabano

Cayman National Bank has signed on as the official sponsor of the “Blocko with Pan Beat Competition” on April 29 during Cayman Carnival’s Junior Batabano.

“As the local community bank, Cayman National is proud to celebrate our culture and showcase the beauty of our island and talent of our people through Batabano,” said Christy Whittaker, CNB executive assistant and assistant manager, Bank Marketing. “Culture is one of the five pillars our Corporate Social Responsibility program focuses on and we believe this vibrant Batabano tradition which brings together not just the Caymanian culture but those cultures present on our island is a great way to celebrate this area we have a vested interest in,”

Cayman Carnival Batabano Chairwoman Donna Myrie-Stephen, said, “The Batabano Committee is excited to welcome Cayman National Bank as one of the many local businesses that have supported the national carnival each year since its inception in 1983 by Rotary.”