50 years ago: Bodden Town Citizens’ Association revived

In the Feb. 22, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, Bodden Town correspondent Floris McCoy wrote:

“Mr. Albert Whittaker and son arrived from Jamaica. Mr. Clive Whittaker went from Jamaica to New York. Accompanying him was his sister, Julia Ann, who is attending school there. She sends greetings to her Caymanian friends.

“Miss Marilee Moore, of this district, but employed in George Town, went to Jamaica over the weekend to enjoy two weeks’ vacation.

“Miss Gertrude Wood, after being in America for a few months, returned home.

“Mr. and Mrs. William Bennett of New Port Richey, Florida, were guests of the Donald Armstrong’s for this week. They were impressed with Caymanians and fascinated with the island. Again I say we were fortunate to have such a lovely couple in Bodden Town. They returned home on Saturday. Mr. Donald Armstrong Jr. of Port Richey was here on a business trip.

“Mr. and Mrs. C.A. Hunter returned from Jamaica. It is good to have them back.

“Miss Janet Bodden returned from New York on Sunday. We welcome you back Janet.

“On Tuesday night there was a meeting of the Bodden Town Citizens’ Association. This was called to revive the association. New officers were elected and plans were made to keep the Association functioning.

“An association such as this is of supreme worth and value to this community. Bodden Town has the potential of becoming one of the leading communities in this island in almost every sphere of life. We need only to work together in a united effort for the betterment of this community.

“Bodden Town was happy to have Elder Lee Ebanks of West Bay preach in the United Church here on Sunday, and do express our thanks and appreciation.

“Rev. Smith of the Missionary Board of the Church of God, Anderson, Indiana, and along with him a photographer, were guests at the Bodden Town church on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. The reason for this visit is to make a film on the work here in Grand Cayman.

“We were happy to have these guests and hope that their work will be a great success. We wish them a pleasant stay while here.”