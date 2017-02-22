Junior golf series wraps up fourth round

Eighteen junior golfers competed in five categories, earning awards for their performance and accumulating points toward the overall series championship, during round four of the Digicel Junior Golf Series at North Sound Golf Club on Sunday.

The senior boys played 18 holes from the white tees, with Justin Hastings taking the lead with a 76, followed by Joe Purton and Joe Ribbins. Justin’s win follows a 77 on the previous day in the men’s qualifiers from the black tees. Aaron Jarvis missed round 4 to compete at the Future Collegians World Tour tournament at Sandpiper Golf Course in Santa Barbara, California.

In the junior boys’ 18-hole division, Andy Hastings and Todd Purton both shot 79 from the reds, with the win awarded to Andy on a count-back. James Bould and Tom Dickens followed closely, both scoring 85.

The boys’ 9-hole division had eight players contending for points in the series. Danny Lyne took top honors with a 38, followed by Ben Croucher and Sam McLean, who each shot 43. Following very closely behind this group were Zach Brooks, Cian Anderson, Luca Ballentyne, Josh Dickens and Zachary Garnett.

In the girls’ golf program, Holly McLean earned the top spot for the 18-hole round with an 87, followed by Lauren Needham who shot a personal best 97. Lily Marsh topped the girls 9-hole division.

The fifth round of six in the Digicel series takes place on Sunday, March 19, at North Sound Golf Club.

For full tournament results and more details about CIGA junior and senior events, go to www.ciga.ky.