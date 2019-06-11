Juniors gain experience at Cayman Junior U.S. Open

The North Sound Golf Club on Sunday hosted the 2019 Elite Marble & Granite Junior US Open major. Boys and girls ranging in age from 10 to 16 played as a single field in the 18-hole stroke play tournament. The older, more experienced juniors played longer yardages while the younger golfers played from the shorter tees.

Aaron Jarvis and Justin Hastings, playing from the black tees, demonstrated that experience plays a significant role in windy conditions. Justin finished with a 72 (1 over par) taking the championship, while defending champion Aaron shot 74 to finish in second place.

The 18-hole stroke play format helps to give the more experienced golfers additional tournament play exposure as they prepare for the annual Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships, to be held this year at the Albany Golf Club, Bahamas, and other international junior golf tournaments in the US and UK.

For full tournament results, photo gallery and more details about CIGA junior and senior events, visit www.ciga.ky.